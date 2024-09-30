Snoop Dogg & Dave East Team Up For "Bosco" Soundtrack Cut "Love You More"

Back in the beginning of the year, NBC streaming subsidiary Peacock released Bosco. The film is based on the true story of one Quawntay “Bosco” Adams, who was handed down a 35-year prison sentence for attempting to possess marijuana. However, with a child on the way, he was going to make sure that he was going to be able to make it to the hospital. But him and a woman from Missouri have to get through constant security and a maximum-security wing of the prison. The film adaptation of the book, Chasin Freedum, hit the streaming platform on February 2. Around the time of this announcement, it was revealed that major hip-hop artists would be on its accompanying soundtrack. DDG , French Montana , and The Game are a few of them.

However, we are going to be talking about the collaboration between Snoop Dogg and Dave East, "Love You More". Overall, given that it's for a movie's soundtrack, the production is very clean. However, it does have a nice rhythm and it's more of a lovey R&B cut. Helping with that more lowkey vibe is singer WHOISTEVENYOUNG, who is sort of sounds like Chris Brown. This track between these three talents of varying experience is one of 10 on the Bosco (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) - Side A. Given the title, we can expect to hear more tracks. However, there doesn't seem to be any confirmation on that just yet, so we are just speculating right now. You can check out "Love You More" with the link below to it's new music video.