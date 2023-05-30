Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., professionally known as DDG or PontiacMadeDDG, is an American rapper, singer-songwriter, actor, and YouTuber. Born on October 10, 1997, in Pontiac, Michigan, DDG was the class valedictorian at International Tech Academy. His academic journey continued at Central Michigan University. However, his time in school was cut short when he chose to drop out due to the sizable income he was earning as a YouTuber, reportedly $30,000 per month.

Early Life

DDG's fascination with music dates back to his childhood. His father, an audio engineer, played a significant role in nurturing his passion. He made music in his father's studio and released early tracks like "Big Boat," a diss track against Lil Yachty." Additionally, he released two songs produced by Zaytoven - "Balenciagas" and "Free Parties." His collaboration with Famous Dex on "Lettuce" was a significant stepping stone. The song earned half a million views in an hour on DDG's YouTube channel, prompting WorldstarHipHop to contact DDG for exclusive video release rights.

DDG And His Debut EP

DDG's debut EP, Take Me Serious, dropped in 2018, with the single "Givenchy" receiving over 25 million views on YouTube. This success attracted attention from major record labels, leading to DDG signing a record deal with Epic Records in June of the same year. He released the single "Arguments," which was certified Gold by the RIAA in 2020. Shortly after, he followed up with his second EP, Sorry 4 the Hold Up, in 2019. His debut album, Valedictorian, was released in November of that year, with "Push" as the lead single.

A hallmark moment in DDG's career came with the release of his single "Moonwalking in Calabasas" in July 2020. The track was remixed twice, once featuring Blueface and another featuring YG, becoming DDG's first song to enter the Billboard Hot 100. "Moonwalking in Calabasas" was later certified platinum in 2021. DDG continued his collaborative streak in 2021 with a joint mixtape with OG Parker, Die 4 Respect, released in March.

Zooted Music

In 2018, DDG demonstrated his entrepreneurial side by signing with Epic Records and later founding his own record label, Zooted Music, in 2020 alongside managers Eric O'Connor and Dimitri Hurt. His music has continued to gain traction, with his hit single "Moonwalking in Calabasas" racking up over 200 million streams and reaching double platinum status by 2023.

DDG Boxing

His talents aren't confined to music; he's also proven himself in the boxing ring. In June 2021, he defeated Nate Wyatt in his debut boxing match by unanimous decision in the 5th round.