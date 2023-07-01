After a slew of singles, promotional material, and by no means missing out on news headlines, DDG’s new album is here. Moreover, Maybe It’s Me is a trap-centric collection of 12 tracks, a concise body of work that sees the Michigan artist tap into a few different moods, flows, and sonic pallets. Furthermore, features on the project are relatively scant but nonetheless notable, and include NLE Choppa, BIA, and Luh Tyler. Whether it’s hard-hitting cuts like “Rambo” or more introspective cuts like “Hard On Myself,” the rapper comes through with a lot of energy and distinct vocal deliveries. Given his rising career trajectory and increased visibility, this reflection on fame and status is a fitting step in his journey.

Of course, plenty of influences run through this album, and while some are more obvious, they still feel unique to DDG. For example, the opening track “Famous” pulls from more electronic influences with a jungle-style drum pattern and atmospheric synths. Also, it’s hard to talk about Maybe It’s Me without mentioning “I’m Geekin,” one of his big hits that appears a whopping three times on the album with different (or omitted) guest verses. It’s popular for a reason, as the 25-year-old MC tackles a slow and woozy beat comparable to some of Choppa’s material. Regardless, no matter what type of trap he tackles, he still sets himself apart as a skilled lyricist, melody writer, and charismatic track presence.

DDG’s Maybe It’s Me…: Stream

However, a lot of people aren’t too keen on one of his bars on the album, seemingly about his partner Halle Bailey on “Famous.” “Filmin’ a movie now you kissing dudes / You know I love you a lot,” he raps on the cut. “I don’t give a f**k if that s**t for promo / I don’t wanna see this s**t no more.” Whether it’s a genuine surprise or a ruse for streams, don’t let it distract you from the worthwhile artistry that this album holds. If you haven’t heard Maybe It’s Me… yet, you can find it on your preferred streaming service and peep the tracklist below. Also, for more news and the latest updates on DDG, log back into HNHH.

Tracklist

1. Famous

2. Love For Sale

3. Trynna Link

4. Rambo

5. Hands On Me

6. Rizz

7. Pioneer

8. Hard On Myself

9. I’m Geekin (feat. NLE Choppa & BIA) – Remix

10. I’m Geekin (feat. Luh Tyler)

11. I’m Geekin

12. This Summer

