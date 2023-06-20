DDG has gone by many names, such as PontiacMadeDDG or his birthname, Darryl Dwayne Granberry, Jr. However, it’s time to add another moniker to his list: Female Rapper Advocate. In a recent Tweet, the 25-year-old rapper lauded the efforts of the ladies in the rap game. He said the men were essentially getting lapped in terms of effort and output. And while this is his opinion, there’s plenty of evidence to suggest he’s speaking the truth.

DDG has been part of the rap industry since around 2016. He’s had plenty of experience in grinding to get what he wants. He made the Forbes 30 Under 30 list for music in 2023. He released his second studio album, It’s Not Me It’s You, in September of last year. As of this writing, he’s still dating Halle Bailey of The Little Mermaid remake, with the actress calling the romance “transformative.” Despite all of this success, DDG believes female rappers are killing it while the men are getting sh*t on.

DDG Praises The Ladies

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RapTV (@rap)

The rapper might be right when he says “Female rapper sh*ttin on male rappers frfr.” Some of the mainstay artists — Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion — are at the height of their powers. Other up-and-comers — Ice Spice, GloRilla, Saweetie — are getting plenty of limelight. Three female artists cracked the top 10 on the Billboard Year-End Hot Rap Songs Chart: Latto’s “Big Energy,” Doja Cat’s “Vegas,” and “Sweetest Pie” by Megan Thee Stallion featuring Dua Lipa. (Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” was at number 11.)

All of this is to say that DDG has some credibility behind his statement. While the guys still dominate the airtime overall, it’s no secret that the women are coming for the crown. And they’re doing it quickly. The 2024 Grammys might see ladies sweep the rap genre, considering many of the top-tier men released music last year. For this summer at least, we can all trust in DDG’s comment and watch as the women sh*t on the men in rap…and we’re all the better for it.

