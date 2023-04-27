rap
- MusicDave Chappelle Spits Bars After Snoop Dogg's Set At Cincinnati Music FestivalThe entertainer paid homage to "Paid In Full" by Eric B. and Rakim.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicTrippie Redd Reveals He Once "Wrote A Rap To Drake" As A KidTrippie Redd has been writing songs since a young age.By Alexander Cole
- SongsASAP Rocky Returns With Pharrell-Produced Banger "RIOT (Rowdy Pipe'n)"ASAP Rocky makes a triumphant return. By Alexander Cole
- Music6ix9ine Teases New Rap MusicThe rapper would be returning to his roots after exploring reggaeton.By Ben Mock
- MusicCoi Leray Says There Are No Friends In The Industry & Rap Is A CompetitionThat being said, the 26-year-old said that it should be a friendly competition.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureDDG Says Female Rappers Are "Sh*ttin On Male Rappers"The 25-year-old believes the ladies are on top right now.By Jake Lyda
- MusicYung Miami Says She Doesn't Even Need To Rap When Clapping Back At Haters"I ain't never said I was no lyricist either," the City Girl shared.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJeezy Ate Only Subway For Years: "I Got A $2 Meal And That's All"Jeezy saved a lot of money to pursue his dreams.By Jake Lyda
- MusicLatto Says Female Rappers Are "Most Disrespected"Latto and Cardi have both spoken up about the issue.By Noah Grant
- MusicKiller Mike Reveals Who Saved His André 3000 CollabSee who saved the two rap legend's upcoming collaboration.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicTupac Will Have An Oakland Street Named After HimThe late West Coast rapper's legacy will be honored through "Shakur Way.”By Caroline Fisher
- MusicRick Ross Says He's One Of Few Rappers Able To Hear A Beat & Rap On The SpotThe Biggest Boss said that Drake, Lil Wayne, and Jay-Z are also in that conversation.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicMeek Mill Gives Young Rappers Some AdviceMeek Mill gave some advice to some young MCsBy Ben Mock
- MusicShaq Drops Freestyle That Samples Nu Metal ClassicShaq's out here dropping barsBy Ben Mock
- Original Content7 Of Pharrell's Most Recently Produced HitsFrom Kendrick Lamar to 21 Savage, here are seven hit records Pharrell produced By Paul Barnes
- PoliticsRAP Act Reintroduced In Congress, Aims To Ban Use Of Lyrics As Court EvidenceDemocratic congressmen Hank Johnson and Jamaal Bowman brought the bill back to attention.By Gabriel Bras Nevares