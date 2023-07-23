Dave Chappelle Spits Bars After Snoop Dogg’s Set At Cincinnati Music Festival

Snoop Dogg just had a great headlining performance at the Cincinnati Music Festival in Ohio’s Paycor Stadium, and got an intro from none other than Dave Chappelle. However, that wasn’t all that the comedian did on stage on Saturday (July 22). Even after Snoop left the stage, Chappelle’s return to face the crowd meant that the show wasn’t over just yet. In fact, he rapped Eric B. and Rakim’s “Paid In Full” as the backing band performed the instrumental. Maybe we got a glimpse at the entertainer’s parallel universe career as an MC with this performance.

Regardless, Dave Chappelle made sure that his time on the mic for the end of Snoop Dogg’s show wasn’t all bars. Furthermore, he delivered a speech on the state of Ohio as a whole, speaking on his gratitude for showing Snoop a good time. Of course, this was just a hint of what Tha Doggfather is bringing to audiences nationwide on his tour with Wiz Khalifa. Hopefully more dates on that involve celebrity intros and outros, because when they’re done well, they can make for a pretty special and unexpectedly enjoyable moment.

Dave Chappelle Taps Into His Rap Bag After Snoop Dogg Show

Unfortunately, but perhaps deservedly, Dave Chappelle hasn’t been too lucky as of late when it comes to his live appearances. While performing in Perth, Australia for a comedy show, a fight broke out among the crowd. “I was most impressed with how quickly he got the crowd back,” an attendee stated. “Dave Chappelle showed me he is the GOAT in Perth tonight and an absolute professional,” another added. “Shame some bogans in the crowd decided to have a fight half way through his set.”

Meanwhile, Chappelle’s live shows fell under fire for his controversial subject matter and jokes about marginalized communities. Even though he’s by no means completely shunned from the entertainment world, the conversation grew to massive scales. Still, opening up for the California rap legend shows that he’s not going anywhere anytime soon. Longtime fans who disagree with his approach just hope that there’s a change of heart down the road. With that in mind, log back into HNHH for the latest news and updates on Dave Chappelle and Snoop Dogg.

