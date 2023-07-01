Check Out The Setlist For Snoop Dogg And Wiz Khalifa’s New Tour

Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa embarked on a massive new tour earlier this year. The joint tour stops in 33 different cities and goes on through all of July and August. Joining them on tour is Too $hort, Warren G, and Berner, as well as DJ Drama. Now, setlist. fm, a website that tracks what songs artists are playing on tour has published the songs that the pair have been playing so far. Included are many of the biggest hits from both artists’ decades-long careers and some of the most legendary songs they’ve each featured on. Check out both artists’ tracklists below.

Snoop Dogg Tour Tracklist:

1. “The Next Episode” (Dr. Dre cover)

2. “Boyz-n-the-Hood (Remix)” (Eazy-E cover)

3. “Nuthin’ but a “G” Thang” (Dr. Dre cover)

4. “Tha Shiznit”

5. “G Funk Intro”

6. “Hypnotize” (The Notorious B.I.G. cover)

7. “Ain’t No Fun (If the Homies Can’t Have None)”

8. “Lodi Dodi”

9. “Murder Was the Case (DeathAfterVisualizingEternity)”

10. “I Wanna Love You” (Akon cover)

11. “Beautiful

12. “(Smile) Living My Best Life” (Wale feat. Lil’ Duval cover)

13. “Sexual Eruption”

14. “2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted” (2Pac cover)

15. “Gin and Juice”

16. “Dolomite Intro”

17. “We Dem Boyz” (Wiz Khalifa cover)

18. “You and Your Friends” (Wiz Khalifa cover)

19. “Who Am I? (What’s My Name?)”

20. “Young, Wild & Free”

Wiz Khalifa Tour Tracklist:

1. “Black and Yellow”

2. “Roll Up”

3. “23” (Mike WiLL Made-It cover)

4. “Or Nah” (Ty Dolla $ign cover)

5. “Swole Life”

6. “The Thrill”

7. “Bad Ass Bitches”

8. “Iced Out Necklace”

9. “No Sleep”

10. “Peace and Love”

11. “You”

12. “Bake Sale”

13. “Payphone” (Maroon 5 cover)

14. “Taylor Gang”

15.”So High”

16. “On My Level”

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA – JULY 07: Rapper Wiz Khalifa opens for Snoop Dogg at Rogers Arena on July 07, 2023 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Andrew Chin/Getty Images)

Wiz Khalifa actually suffered from a pelvic injury earlier this year. Just before the first show on the High School Reunion Tour began he shared a message with fans on social media. He talked briefly about the injury before assuring everyone that it no longer affected him and he was ready to get back on tour.

