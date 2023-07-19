tour
- MusicMoneybagg Yo Forced To Cancel Tour Dates After Low Ticket SalesHe's the most recent rapper forced to cancel shows. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicDrake Breaks Record With His "It's All A Blur" Tour, Makes Over $5M In One NightDrake's Washington tour stops were record-breaking.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicDrake Messaged Viral "36G Bra" Girl On IG To Share Life AdviceDrake apparently slid into the DMs of the girl who threw her size 36G bra onstage during a recent stop on the "It's All A Blur" tour.By Cole Blake
- MusicDrake & 21 Savage Cancel Memphis Concert: "Logistically Impossible"Drake and 21 Savage have canceled their show in Memphis.By Cole Blake
- MusicLil Baby Isn't Sure What Fans Want From Him At The ClubA video of Lil Baby in the club has fans divided.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicDrake Stunned By L & H Cup Bras In D.C.Drake has been getting a ton of undergarments during his tour.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDrake Brings Out Kevin Durant & Lamar Jackson During D.C. Tour StopThe "It's All A Blur" tour became a local affair in the DMV.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDrake Sings "Jumbotron S**t Poppin" With Fan, Finds 42H Bra While On TourDrizzy is keeping tabs on what the record for biggest bra- and fan- is.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Kim Becomes The Most Recent Celeb To Attend A Drake ShowLil Kim showed up at one of Drake's recent New York stops.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicThe Weeknd's Milan Shows Draw Larger Crowd Than All Of CoachellaThe Weeknd is capable of some incredible tour numbers.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicCelebs Pile Up For Drake's NYC Show And AfterpartyDrake was joined by some big names at his show in New York.By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureDrake Seeks To Locate Woman Who Threw 36G Bra On Stage "Immediately" In Hilarious New Tour ClipThe "It's All a Blur" tour has only just began, but already, Drizzy's stage has been hit with a multitude of bras and other surprises.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicDrake Blasts Fan For Throwing Vape On Stage: "You Got Some Real Life Evaluating To Do"Drake roasted a fan in Brooklyn.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicTravis Scott Reportedly Confirms Upcoming Stadium TourTravis Scott will tour in support of his upcoming album, "UTOPIA."By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CulturePost Malone Meets VIP Fan Who Suffered From Brain HemorrhagePost Malone is a class act, especially with this VIP fan experience.By Jake Lyda