JID Announces "God Does Like World Tours" With Young Nudy, Mick Jenkins, And More

BY Cole Blake 364 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: DetroitFreePress
J.I.D performs at Grande Stage of Mo Pop Festival at West Riverfront Park in Detroit, Saturday, July 27, 2019. © Junfu Han, Detroit Free Press via Imagn Content Services, LLC via Imagn Images
JID revealed the long list of dates for the "God Does Like World Tours" in an announcement on Instagram on Tuesday.

JID will be hitting the road to perform just under 70 concerts in promotion of his new album, God Does Like Ugly. For the "God Does Like World Tours," JID will be embarking on tours across a total of four different continents. Sharing the dates on Instagram, he wrote: "From the east side of Atlanta to the world, can’t wait to see you all…"

While performing in the United States, JID will be bringing along Young Nudy as a supporting act. He'll also be performing a special hometown show in Atlanta, although a date has yet to be announced. "Atlanta will be announced soon," he wrote in his IG post. In Europe, Mick Jenkins will be joining him for the concerts overseas. Additionally, Jordan Ward will be supporting him in Australia and New Zealand.

Fans in the comments section of JID's post can't wait for the tour. "THISSSS TOO HARD [fire emojis]
Boy really got the best team cause, who FAWK doing tours like this besides CB!! Fr," one user wrote. Another added: "PHILLY STAND UP they gone hear me from overseas ITS UP!!"

Read More: JID Reportedly Secures First Week Sales Projections For New Album "God Does Like Ugly"

JID "God Does Like Ugly"

As for God Does Like Ugly, JID dropped the project as his fourth studio album, earlier this month. It features collaborations with Westside Gunn, Clipse, Vince Staples, Ciara, EarthGang, Don Toliver, Ty Dolla Sign, 6lack, Jessie Reyez, Baby Kia, Mereba, and Pastor Troy. A month before its release, he also shared the GDLU (Preluxe).

While speaking about the project with Complex, JID revealed that he got the title from something his grandmother said to him before she passed. “In 2019, my grandmother passed,” he said. “But before this, I remember just speaking to her; it was something crazy going on, a world occurrence or something. And shawty was like, ‘God does like ugly, letting all this [happen].’ And then she was like, ‘You should name this your album.'”

Read More: xQc Isn’t Feeling JID’s “God Does Like Ugly” Album Like Everyone Else

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Syndication: DetroitFreePress Music JID Reveals He & J. Cole Finished A 15-Song Project Together 2.0K
JID Fans New Album God Does Like Ugly Hip Hop News Music JID Fans Are Blown Away By New Album "God Does Like Ugly" 2.3K
jid-rapper-summer-smash-2024-1 Music JID Shoots Music Video With Fans & Teases A Track From "God Does Like Ugly" 1057
Syndication: DetroitFreePress Music JID Shares New Details Regarding Next Album, "God Does Like Ugly" 2.2K
Comments 0