JID will be hitting the road to perform just under 70 concerts in promotion of his new album, God Does Like Ugly. For the "God Does Like World Tours," JID will be embarking on tours across a total of four different continents. Sharing the dates on Instagram, he wrote: "From the east side of Atlanta to the world, can’t wait to see you all…"

While performing in the United States, JID will be bringing along Young Nudy as a supporting act. He'll also be performing a special hometown show in Atlanta, although a date has yet to be announced. "Atlanta will be announced soon," he wrote in his IG post. In Europe, Mick Jenkins will be joining him for the concerts overseas. Additionally, Jordan Ward will be supporting him in Australia and New Zealand.

Fans in the comments section of JID's post can't wait for the tour. "THISSSS TOO HARD [fire emojis]

Boy really got the best team cause, who FAWK doing tours like this besides CB!! Fr," one user wrote. Another added: "PHILLY STAND UP they gone hear me from overseas ITS UP!!"

JID "God Does Like Ugly"

As for God Does Like Ugly, JID dropped the project as his fourth studio album, earlier this month. It features collaborations with Westside Gunn, Clipse, Vince Staples, Ciara, EarthGang, Don Toliver, Ty Dolla Sign, 6lack, Jessie Reyez, Baby Kia, Mereba, and Pastor Troy. A month before its release, he also shared the GDLU (Preluxe).