God Does Like Ugly
Music
JID Announces "GDLU PRELUXE" Project And It's Release Date Is Sooner Than You May Think
In addition to the mixtape announcement, JID also put out a new song and music video titled, "32 (Freestyle)."
By
Cole Blake
July 01, 2025
