JID Previews "GLDU: The Preluxe" With "Beau"

On August 8th, JID will be dropping his highly-anticipated new album God Does Like Ugly. In the eyes of many, this is the album that could help ascend the artist to superstardom. Although the album is just about a month away, the Atlanta MC has opted to give fans an early taste of what he's cooking up.

Earlier this week, JID revealed that he would be dropping the GDLU Preluxe on Friday, July 4th. This is a unique idea, especially in an era where we get deluxe albums just one week after the initial release. Clearly, he is feeling confident in his art, and wants to share that with the fans. While Tuesday brought us the "32 (Freestyle)," we now have another song in "Beau."

Once again, JID outdoes himself on this track with rapping that puts him in a league of his own. The skeletal production is eerie and will immediately have you bumping your head. Meanwhile, the MC delivers a wide range of flows, while also providing a memorable hook.

What makes this song so impressive is the fact that JID did not deem it worthy of making it onto his album. If this kind of quality won't even appear on God Does Like Ugly, then we may just be in for an album of the year contender. Hopefully, the artist makes good on his promise, and we get some incredible tracks tomorrow morning.

JID - Beau

