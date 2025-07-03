JID Previews "GLDU: The Preluxe" With "Beau"

BY Alexander Cole 649 Views
JID-beau-preluxe JID-beau-preluxe
JID is dropping "GDLU: The Preluxe" on Friday, and to celebrate, he has dropped off another fresh single with "Beau."

On August 8th, JID will be dropping his highly-anticipated new album God Does Like Ugly. In the eyes of many, this is the album that could help ascend the artist to superstardom. Although the album is just about a month away, the Atlanta MC has opted to give fans an early taste of what he's cooking up.

Earlier this week, JID revealed that he would be dropping the GDLU Preluxe on Friday, July 4th. This is a unique idea, especially in an era where we get deluxe albums just one week after the initial release. Clearly, he is feeling confident in his art, and wants to share that with the fans. While Tuesday brought us the "32 (Freestyle)," we now have another song in "Beau."

Once again, JID outdoes himself on this track with rapping that puts him in a league of his own. The skeletal production is eerie and will immediately have you bumping your head. Meanwhile, the MC delivers a wide range of flows, while also providing a memorable hook.

What makes this song so impressive is the fact that JID did not deem it worthy of making it onto his album. If this kind of quality won't even appear on God Does Like Ugly, then we may just be in for an album of the year contender. Hopefully, the artist makes good on his promise, and we get some incredible tracks tomorrow morning.

JID - Beau

Quotable Lyrics:

It's just my brothers and me and we not Ringling
We just came to get some cheese, heard your pockets jinglin'
Jump a n***a, shoot a scene, word to John Singleton
Clip as long as Yao Ming, better stop minglin'

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
