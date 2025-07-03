GLDU Preluxe

News
JID Previews "GLDU: The Preluxe" With "Beau"
JID is dropping "GDLU: The Preluxe" on Friday, and to celebrate, he has dropped off another fresh single with "Beau."
By
Alexander Cole
6 hrs ago
