JID Announces "GDLU PRELUXE" With Fiery "32 (Freestyle)"

BY Zachary Horvath 227 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
JID JID
JID continues to show that he wants all the smoke ahead of his next solo album "God Does Like Ugly" with this venomous freestyle.

JID has chosen violence once again with a surprise release today, "32 (Freestyle)." Just a couple of hours ago (at the time of writing), the Georgia flamethrower revealed that he would be dropping this with an Instagram post. He's been enjoying the recent run of Paris Fashion Week, but he felt it was time to bless the fans with some music.

Boy did he because he's got nasty bar after nasty bar on his latest numbered freestyle. The beat that he chose for this should sound familiar to Playboi Carti fans too because it's the Opium boss' "HBA" instrumental.

Well... it may be JID's now because he absolutely bodies it (pun intended) with his seamless flow switches and varying deliveries. Moreover, the aggressive punchlines contribute a lot to the raw energy of the track. "Interscope, hit your boy with a twenty-piece / In a scope, you resemble a Kennedy / In a scope, like the logo from Public Enemy," he raps.

Unfortunately, the track remains on YouTube only. But unlike most of the tracks in this vein from JID, this one has a real chance of making it onto streaming.

After the music video concludes -which is a collection of the rapper's high school football highlights- a message pops up. "PRELUXE 7.4.25 GDLU 8.8.25," it reads.

So, this Friday, JID will be dropping an EP of sorts that will contain a number of singles from God Does Like Ugly, his forthcoming solo record. We don't know how many we will get, but we are thrilled regardless.

Read More: Juneteenth Playlist Vibes Only: Tracks That Move The Culture

JID "32 (Freestyle)"

Quotable Lyrics:

Got a TEC and I do 'em like Tekken
Know a n**** ain't doin' no talkin'
While I'm talkin, let's get this on record
N**** talk reckless, I do 'em like Dawkins
Wonder why shawty walk 'round with a weapon?
Keep protection, so proceed with precaution

Read More: Pride Month 2025: Artists Who Redefined Visibility In Hip Hop & R&B

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 3.5K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 2.3K
Baltimore Ravens v Cincinnati Bengals Sports Damar Hamlin Cleared To Play Football Again 665
Erika Goldring/Getty Images Gossip Disturbing Footage Shows Astroworld Festival Victim Being Dropped On Her Head 74.2K