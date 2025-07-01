JID Announces "GDLU PRELUXE" With Fiery "32 (Freestyle)"

JID has chosen violence once again with a surprise release today, "32 (Freestyle)." Just a couple of hours ago (at the time of writing), the Georgia flamethrower revealed that he would be dropping this with an Instagram post. He's been enjoying the recent run of Paris Fashion Week, but he felt it was time to bless the fans with some music.
Boy did he because he's got nasty bar after nasty bar on his latest numbered freestyle. The beat that he chose for this should sound familiar to Playboi Carti fans too because it's the Opium boss' "HBA" instrumental.
Well... it may be JID's now because he absolutely bodies it (pun intended) with his seamless flow switches and varying deliveries. Moreover, the aggressive punchlines contribute a lot to the raw energy of the track. "Interscope, hit your boy with a twenty-piece / In a scope, you resemble a Kennedy / In a scope, like the logo from Public Enemy," he raps.
Unfortunately, the track remains on YouTube only. But unlike most of the tracks in this vein from JID, this one has a real chance of making it onto streaming.
After the music video concludes -which is a collection of the rapper's high school football highlights- a message pops up. "PRELUXE 7.4.25 GDLU 8.8.25," it reads.
So, this Friday, JID will be dropping an EP of sorts that will contain a number of singles from God Does Like Ugly, his forthcoming solo record. We don't know how many we will get, but we are thrilled regardless.
JID "32 (Freestyle)"
Quotable Lyrics:
Got a TEC and I do 'em like Tekken
Know a n**** ain't doin' no talkin'
While I'm talkin, let's get this on record
N**** talk reckless, I do 'em like Dawkins
Wonder why shawty walk 'round with a weapon?
Keep protection, so proceed with precaution