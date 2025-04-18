JID Returns With The Intentions To Put In "WRK"

artwork-440x440 (1)artwork-440x440 (1)
JID's 2022 album, The Forever Story, took the rapper to a dark place. He confronts the ugly truth about success.

As promised at Dreamville Festival, JID’s gets to “WRK,” literally, in new release.

Ahead of his upcoming mixtape God Does Like Ugly, reveals a sharpened artistic direction. The track immediately stirred conversation—not just for its electric performance, but for its lyrical weight.

“WRK” isn’t merely a warm-up; it’s a mission statement. Produced by longtime collaborators PLUSS and Christo, the song pairs dense percussion with layers of textured synths, creating a sonic landscape that feels urgent yet polished.

At its core, “WRK” is about obsession with craft. JID unpacks the emotional toll of ambition, walking listeners through the grind behind the gloss. He questions what’s sacrificed in the pursuit of greatness—his sleep, his peace, maybe even parts of himself.

The verses feel relentless, not just in their delivery but in what they reveal. His voice skips like a heartbeat over the beat, switching flows with precision, pressing against the rhythm like someone racing a clock.

The chorus lands like a mantra, reminding himself and his audience why he keeps going. There’s no facade here.

That theme—turning the ugly into something worth hearing—threads directly into the mixtape’s title. JID’s wordplay remains sharp, but it’s his transparency that cuts deeper this time.

In a genre where flash often drowns out substance, “WRK” rings like a quiet alarm. Something real is on the way. And JID is wide awake, working through it.

More: JID Performs Snippet Of Metro Boomin Collab "WRK" At Dreamville Fest

"WRK" - JID

Quotable Lyrics

You couldn't even stop my drive if it were 1955
And I'm on 85 doing ninety-five in a 1952 Dodge
I done seen so much with two eyes, I don't even feel a way
Just neutralize 'em
Been criticized and been scrutinized
It ain't shit to me, I'm just shooin' flies

More: JID's Manager Jokes That New Album Is Never Releasing

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
