News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
WRK
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Music
JID Recalls Taking Control Of His Sound To Create Upcoming "WRK" After The Forever Story's Disappointment
JID recently appeared on TDE's Ab-Soul's new album, Soul Burger, on the lyrically-driven lead single "Crazier."
By
Bryson "Boom" Paul
8 mins ago