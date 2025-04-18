JID Recalls Taking Control Of His Sound To Create Upcoming "WRK" After The Forever Story's Disappointment

JID may have felt overlooked after the release of The Forever Story in 2022, but he’s returned with sharpened focus and undeniable momentum. The Atlanta lyricist is stepping into a new chapter—ambitious, energized, and determined to command the recognition he believes he earned long ago.

On Tuesday, JID turned to Instagram to share details about his upcoming single, set to arrive Friday, April 18. In a reflective caption, he opened up about the emotional toll following his last album’s reception.

“Starting this new journey coming off The Forever Story has been a very strange, productive, yet tedious process,” he wrote. “I remember not feeling like I got what I think I deserved after that album came out and it sent me into a dark place—for maybe 20 minutes, ‘cause I ain’t no bitch.”

That moment of frustration didn’t linger. Instead, it became fuel. In the studio with producer Pluss, JID found inspiration again, sparked by a beat that brought back memories of an old coach pushing him to keep working. “I live by the saying, ‘You can only control what you can control.’ So this is the first step into a new world that I control—and it’s fuckin ugly.”

JID New Album

His latest offering, WRK, is the first taste of that new world. Premiered earlier this month during his set at J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival, the track blends explosive production with the lyrical dexterity fans expect from the Surround Sound rapper. The snippet quickly gained traction online, offering a glimpse into the sonic terrain of his next era.

JID confirmed in March that his next full-length album is complete. In an interview with i-D magazine during Paris Fashion Week, he revealed, “It’s done. It’s turned in. It’s coming really fucking soon.”

The project, titled Forever & A Day, will continue the thematic thread he began with The Never Story and The Forever Story, building a cohesive arc across his catalog.

He’s also kept anticipation high with teases of a long-rumored collaboration with Metro Boomin. The two were first spotted together in the studio in 2023, and JID’s recent performances suggest the project is more than just speculation.