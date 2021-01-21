the forever story
- MusicJID Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The RapperExplore JID's net worth and his impactful journey in hip-hop. By Axl Banks
- MusicJ.I.D Says He Froze Up When Jay-Z Co-Signed "The Forever Story"Jay-Z personally congratulated J.I.D. on the release of "The Forever Story."By Aron A.
- MusicJ.I.D Explains Why It's Hard To Perform "The Forever Story"The Atlanta rap leader said that performing through that stellar album's material leaves him emotionally "cooked."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJ.I.D Claims Rich Homie Quan Tried Signing Him & EarthGang, Calls Deal "Disgusting"By Erika Marie
- MusicJ.I.D Delivers A Stunning Performance For NPR Tiny Desk ConcertFresh off of the release of "The Forever Story," J.I.D. is the latest guest on NPR's Tiny Desk series. By Aron A.
- MusicJ.I.D Couldn't Listen To Lil Wayne Collab On "The Forever Story" Until The World Heard It FirstThe Dreamville rapper also talked about working with Yasiin Bey (Mos Def) on the record, saying, "He's just been a big inspiration for forever."By Erika Marie
- MusicDJ Khaled Praises J.I.D & His "The Forever Story": "I'm A Fan""God Did" came out the same day so J.I.D playfully told the producer "you beat me" and asked to be on Khaled's next record.By Erika Marie
- NewsJ.I.D & Lil Durk Connect On "The Forever Story" Track, "Bruddanem"J.I.D's new album is expected to move 27K - 30K album-equivalent units in its first week.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureFirst Week Sales Projections For J.I.D's "The Forever Story" & DJ Khaled's "GOD DID" Are InBoth artists nabbed a seriously impressive roster of features for their respective projects, but only one can take the No. 1 spot.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsJ.I.D Recruits Yasiin Bey For "Stars"J.I.D's "Stars" is a two-part gem from "The Forever Story" that features the legendary Yasiin Bey.By Joshua Robinson
- Pop CultureJ.I.D Dishes On "The Forever Story" Album, Calls It "A Good Piece Of [His] Origin Story"The 31-year-old Atlanta native spoke with Complex about his first solo project since 2018's "DiCaprio 2."By Hayley Hynes
- MusicJ.I.D. Shares Full Tracklist For "The Forever Story" With FeaturesLil Wayne, Yasiin Bey, Ari Lennox, Lil Durk and more will appear on J.I.D.'s new album. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureJ.I.D. Drops Tracklist For New Album "The Forever Story"The rapper hasn't revealed any new features, but the production credits have fans excited.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- NewsJ.I.D Taps His Father, J. Cole, & Ibrahim Hamad For New Single, "2007"This former "The Forever Story" outro track arrives over a jazzy production that complements J.I.D's storytelling bars.By Erika Marie
- MusicJ.I.D Reveals Cover Art For New Album, "The Forever Story"J.I.D shared the cover art for his upcoming album, "The Forever Story," on Instagram, Tuesday.By Cole Blake
- MusicJ.I.D Teases New Album During Coachella PerformanceJ.I.D provided an update on his next album during his performance at Coachella.By Cole Blake
- MusicJ.I.D Teases Mystery Collab: "Big Charts"J.I.D teases an upcoming collaboration with a mysterious guest, hinting that "big charts" might be in his future. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicJ.I.D Working On New Album With Denzel Curry, Smino, Buddy & MoreJ.I.D shares a slideshow of behind-the-scenes "album mode" pictures and videos, featuring Denzel Curry, Smino, Buddy, and more. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicJ.I.D Wants Changes In Sample Clearance ProcessWith "The Forever Story" on the way, J.I.D takes a moment to express his frustration with the momentum-halting process of sample clearance. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicJ.I.D. & Metro Boomin Are Cooking UpMuch to the delight of rap fans, J.I.D and Metro Boomin have officially linked up in the studio for their first collaboration.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicJ.I.D. Gives Metro Boomin His FlowersJ.I.D. took a moment to show some love to a fellow Atlanta artist, Metro Boomin, praising the producer's talent and character. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicJ.I.D Appears To Be Readying New SingleJ.I.D. appears to have a new single set to premiere this coming Tuesday, a promising sign that "The Forever Story" is on the way. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicCordae Recorded His J.I.D. Collab VerseFollowing J.I.D's tease that Cordae would be appearing on "The Forever Story," the "Lost Boy" rapper confirmed he was in the process of recording his verse. By Mitch Findlay