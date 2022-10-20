In the industry, especially among Rap circles, it’s common for artists to sign other artists. It is inevitable that those who once vied for center-stage attention would switch gears when they learn more about the business. Many rappers launch their own labels, and rather quickly, they make it their first order of business to sign newcomers.

This is a practice that some who work behind-the-scenes snub their noses at. Yet, this has also proven to be successful—just ask J. Cole and his Dreamville collective.

(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

J.I.D has been a favorite over at Dreamville and his recently released album, The Forever Story, remains a hot topic in Hip Hop. To help bolster the record’s visibility, J.I.D caught up with The Breakfast Club, and during the conversation, he revealed that he was offered a deal by Rich Homie Quan.

He has previously stated that Quality Control Music was a label he almost added his name to, and now shares there were also other options. “I was literally about to do that,” he said of QCM. “I think it would have worked out either way, ’cause like, I don’t know. I feel like I’m on both sides of the spectrum. I can do the lyricist, but I’m still a n*gga-n*gga.”

Angela Yee questioned him about Quan. “Crazy! I’m finna tell y’all the story,” the rapper began with a chuckle. “We was ’bout to sign—me and EarthGang was ’bout to sign…well, not ”bout to,’ ’cause we was not about to do it when we saw the deal. We got offered a deal from Rich Homie Quan.”

Charlamagne was stunned. “That would have been a come-up from Rich Homie Quan,” said the radio host. J.I.D replied, “The deal was disgusting… Straight disgusting.”

Check out the clip below as well as J.I.D’s full interview with The Breakfast Club below.