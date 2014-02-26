J. Cole is widely considered to be one of the best storytellers of the new hip-hop generation, eschewing hype and hedonism in favor of levelheaded honesty and conscious self-reflection.

Since signing with Jay Z’s Roc Nation in 2009, the Frankfurt-born emcee/producer has collaborated with the likes of Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Miguel, Bas, KQuick, French Montana, Rick Ross, Melanie Fiona, Trae Tha Truth, B.o.B., Jadakiss, Tyga, Mark Morrison, Gudda Gudda, Bun B, Beyonce, Elle Varner, Bei Maejor, Sean Garrett, TLC, Missy Elliot, Trey Songz, Curren$y, Wiz Khalifa, Yo Gotti, Kanye West, Pusha T, Big Sean, Rihanna, Chris Brown, Tinie Tempah, Lil Wayne and more.

Most recently, his latest album Born Sinner was certified Gold, and he may or may not have gotten engaged to his high-school sweetheart. He’s currently on the on the international “What Dreams May Come Tour” with Wale, and is slated to perform at VH1’s Super Bowl XLVIII Blitz in Manhattan alongside Janelle Monae, Fall Out Boy, TLC, the Goo Goo Dolls and Gavin DeGraw. Stay tuned.