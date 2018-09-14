record deals
- MusicDee-1 Says He Was Offered Record Deal In Exchange For "Homosexual Acts"Dee-1 recently opened up about his experience with "gatekeepers" in the music industry.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicBun B Says UGK Is Still $2Mil "In The Red" With Their LabelHe explained how labels make money off artists for decades while entertainers remain in debt.By Erika Marie
- MusicJ.I.D Claims Rich Homie Quan Tried Signing Him & EarthGang, Calls Deal "Disgusting"By Erika Marie
- MusicFivio Foreign Teases Track That Samples Mase's Classic "Tell Me What You Want"The 1997 Bad Boy Records release hosted a feature from Total, and it has been reimagined by Fivio.By Erika Marie
- MusicBenny The Butcher Checks Fans Worried About His Def Jam DealPeople have been DMing the rapper, telling him not to let Def Jam make certain moves. "I'mma boss," said Benny.By Erika Marie
- GramSummer Walker Clarifies Rumors About LVRN Record DealThe singer's deal has been widely spread on the internet, but following the release of "Still Over It," she has time to address the rumors.By Erika Marie
- MusicKeyshia Cole Co-Signs Meek Mill Questioning Labels About MoneyBoth Meek and Keyshia said they have never received a check from their record labels and Tyrese jumped in with his thoughts on owning masters.By Erika Marie
- MusicWestside Gunn Appeared On "JBP" Specifically To Announce Shady Records ExitLast November, Gunn revealed on "The Joe Budden Podcast" that his deal with Shady had ended, and now he says "wanted to do that interview just to say that."By Erika Marie
- MusicGrimes Gets Dragged For Admitting Elon Musk Doesn't Help Fund Music CareerA fan wanted to know why Grimes signed to a record label if she has a billionaire boyfriend-baby daddy.By Erika Marie
- MusicYBN Almighty Jay Claims Someone "Signed My Rights Away To Atlantic Records"He says it was done behind his back & this revelation follows last week's rant about a man who Jay accuses of signing "n*ggas to janky deals."By Erika Marie
- MusicCharlamagne Tha God Details Recent Convo With Kanye WestDuring the "Brilliant Idiots" podcast, Charlamagne Tha God revealed the details of a recent conversation with Kanye West. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicTory Lanez Has Turned Down "Life-Changing Offers" From "So Many Labels"Tory Lanez humble-bragged about the amount of labels offering him "life-changing," multi-million dollar record deals now that he's a free agent.By Lynn S.
- MusicIsaac Hayes III Questions Megan Thee Stallion's Negotiating PowerIsaac Hayes III, son to late icon Isaac Hayes, discusses why Megan Thee Stallion believes she should negotiate her contract before releasing her first album.By Erika Marie
- Music600Breezy Shares Why He Wouldn't Sign Record Deal With Drake600Breezy doesn't think that artists should sign to rappers who have active careers because there's a "hidden agenda" behind it.By Erika Marie
- MusicJadakiss Reveals The Lox Was Released From Bad Boy After Styles P Threw Chair At DiddyThe New York trio wanted out of their deal.By Erika Marie
- MusicIDK Shares He Was Once Offered Deals By G.O.O.D. Music & TDEThere were many labels interested in signing him and he thought he needed that to build a fanbase. By Erika Marie
- Music50 Cent Wants YBN Cordae To See Him Before Signing Any Deals50 Cent continues to look out for the younger generation.By Aron A.