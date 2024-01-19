Dee-1 Says He Was Offered Record Deal In Exchange For "Homosexual Acts"

Dee-1 has been making headlines in recent months for calling out major players in the music industry. He's gone after the likes of Rick Ross, Jim Jones, Meek Mill, and more. The Christian rapper frequently accuses his peers of contributing to "violence" and other harmful behavior, also urging them to change their ways to promote positivity. He's now made yet another attention-grabbing statement about the industry, claiming that he was asked to take part in sexual acts in exchange for record deals.

During a recent conversation with The Art of Dialogue, Dee-1 was asked whether or not he feels as though there are "gatekeepers" in hip-hop. His response was pretty shocking, to say the least. According to the Louisiana-born performer, he's stuck to his beliefs despite opportunities to have doors in his career opened for him.

Dee-1 Discusses "Gatekeepers" In The Music Industry

“Bro I’ve had gatekeepers in the music industry who have literally tried to hold a record deal behind their back and let me know like, ‘Look, if you a part of this homosexual act that I’m tryna take part in? Yeah, come on! This door’ll open real quick for you.’ I got a song where I’ve talked about that before called ‘The Devil’s Playground,'" he explained. “This is real, dog. And the only way that type of stuff can work on you is if you let them have all the leverage to where you want what’s behind that gate that bad. So that’s a real thing.”

Dee-1's comments put him at odds with Joe Budden last month, who accused the "I Know God" artist of clout-chasing. Dee-1 fired back by calling Budden an "easy target." He also claimed that he recorded a diss track, though he says he won't drop it for his own good. What do you think of Dee-1 claiming that he was asked to take part in "homosexual acts" for record deals? What about him claiming that he's refused to bow down to the "gatekeepers" of hip-hop? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

