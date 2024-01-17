Dee-1 Doesn’t Consider N.W.A. “Legends,” Cites “Glorification Of Violence,” “Disrespect Of Women”

Dee-1 says that N.W.A. and any other artists who have “glorified trap music” should not be considered legends. The Christian rapper explained his reasoning during an interview with The Art of Dialogue. He had been discussing Special Ed’s previous comments on Drink Champs, in which the rapper accused N.W.A of ushering in the “age of destruction.”

“What do we do with that?” he asked. “Once we acknowledge what you have contributed to the genre, your whole career, and if we acknowledge that you’ve contributed a bunch of negativity, a bunch of violence, a bunch of disrespect of women, what do we do? Do we call you a legend or is it like, ‘Wait, we don’t need to call you no legend.’ I think that calling people legends in Hip-Hop is also a force of what helps to perpetuate negativity and that’s a trick of the enemy. That’s the devil’s work at his finest.”

Dee-1 Performs At The Essence Festival Of Culture

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JULY 02: Dee-1 performs onstage during the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 02, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

He continued: “We’re going to make it to where y’all start to call people legends and immortalize people inside of Hip-Hop, and the main thing they’ve contributed is the glorification of violence, the disrespect of women, the glorification of drug dealing and drug use. Like that’s crazy. We need to take the legend status off of a lot of the people who we call legends in Hip-Hop and that’s going to hurt their ego, but that’s going to help our community.” From there, Dee went on to suggest that "any rapper who has glorified drug dealing and drug use" can't be considered a legend.

Dee-1 Discusses N.W.A.'s Legacy

He concluded: "So all of the rappers who have glorified trap music should not be considered legends. I’m going to say it again. All the rappers who have glorified trap music should not be considered legends. That’s just a fact.” Controversial opinions like this have caused Joe Budden and others to label Dee a "clout chaser." Be on the lookout for further updates on Dee-1 on HotNewHipHop.

