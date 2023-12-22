Joe Budden Calls Dee-1 "Clout-Chasing," Christian Rapper Threatens To Unleash Diss Track

Joe Budden and Dee-1 have been going back and forth for a few weeks now, and unfortunately, it doesn't look like their feud is showing any signs of slowing down. Budden first took issue with the Christian MC's unflattering comments about Rick Ross, Jim Jones, and Meek Mill, and at this point, he thinks he's just chasing clout. Dee-1 fired back at his latest criticism, however, threatening to unleash his previously teased diss track.

“That other n***a is clout-chasing,” Budden says in a clip from his podcast, shared by Dee-1 on social media this week. “I ain’t saying his name no more ‘cause you’s a nasty, clout-chasing Christian … That n***a’s disgusting... Name whoever you want. Name away. I’m sorry I ever caught wind of your Christian a**. You have been a real Christian f*cking thorn in my side ever since I got wind of whoever the f*ck you are.”

Joe Budden Says Dee-1 Is A "Thorn In [His] Side"

Dee-1 responded with a video message, putting the internet personality on blast for continuing to diss him. “Joe Budden, you still talking about me, dog?” he began. “Let me show you one difference between me and you. You stay having to apologize to people, because you don’t speak from a place of principle. This is a pattern… I represent something that you not on, so you gonna find every way to try to discredit it or tell me what I’m doing is wrong. Just stop. I’m still not gonna disrespect you, brother, because you are such an easy target.”

“You say I’m a Christian thorn in your side," he continued. "If I release this song I did about you, that’s gonna be a Christian dagger to your ego. And I know you can’t take that, bro." Dee-1 went on, claiming that he'll keep responding to Budden's comments whether he calls him out by name or not, adding that he doesn't appreciate him joking about his religion.

Dee-1 Fires Back

