Dee-1 Wants To End Beef With Joe Budden: "My Favorite Song From You Is 'Follow My Lead'"

Dee-1 has an interesting idea to make amends.

Black Music Honors 2019

Dee-1 says he wants to put an end to his feud with Joe Budden after the podcast host labeled him a "clout chaser" last year. Appearing on Big Loon’s It’s Up There podcast, the Christian rapper explained why he doesn't want to have beef with Budden and detailed how they could mend their relationship.

“I’m not gonna get bullied by someone who feels like, ‘Well, I have a bigger platform than you, I am just going to talk down on you,’” he said. “I literally got a book that’s about not getting bullied and how to overcome it. I wrote this for kids! This is a children’s book, bro, that’s teaching them how to interact with one another even though they may have differences. Me and this dude on the cover who used to bully me, all these years later we best friends, bro … So, that’s why I’m looking forward to—dawg, I can’t wait to hug Joe Budden, bro. I can’t wait to dap him off and tell him, bro, my favorite song from you is ‘Follow My Lead’ and da da da.”

Dee-1 Performs At The Essence Festival Of Culture

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JULY 02: (L-R) Dee-1 and Erica Campbell perform onstage during the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 02, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

“If I’m asking for forgiveness from God constantly, then who am I to tell somebody that I can’t forgive them?” he continued. “So, when I see things in the culture that’s contrary to the kingdom culture, I’m just like which one I’m choosing: kingdom culture or rap culture? Man, I love rap culture, but I gotta roll with [kingdom culture] … I have seen myself as a symbol for how other people can handle stuff in a way where it’s like you not gonna bully me, I’m not finna back down. But I’m gonna show you all how we can come full circle to where I do wanna dap Joe Budden off and sit down [with him]. At one time, he thought this is all a ploy so dude could get on my show or whatever. Man, I ain’t gotta come on your show.”

Dee-1 Speaks Out On Joe Budden

Check out his full comments on the feud above. Joe Budden started beefing with Dee-1 after the Christian rapper criticized Jim Jones, Rick Ross, and Meek Mill. Dee wasn't happy with the violent content in their lyrics. Dee-1's latest album, From the Hood to Harvard, hit streaming services earlier this year. Be on the lookout for further updates on Dee-1 on HotNewHipHop.

