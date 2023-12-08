Dee-1 Scraps Joe Budden Diss Track After Realizing "Purpose" Of Their Beef

Joe Budden has had a lot to say about Christian rapper Dee-1 as of late. According to Budden, the 34-year-old has gone about things the wrong way, and needs to be careful about who he calls out. He further claims that while his message is positive, he should consider taking a different approach.

“I don’t know him, I’m not trying to slight him — I’m just sayin’ you get qualified first. Tell us who you are first before you decide to just go calling name after name after name," Budden explained during a recent podcast. "I’m telling you as somebody that knows the history of the people that you speaking about. Leave n***as alone — especially n***as that will shoot your Christian a**.” Dee-1 heard Budden's criticism, responding by telling the personality that he's not fulfilling his higher purpose.

Dee-1's Message To Joe Budden

“You have a purpose that’s currently being unfulfilled, and that purpose comes from God […] God doesn’t call the qualified, God qualifies the called," he explains in a new clip. He goes on to claim that he's put together something of a diss track about Budden, though he ultimately decided not to release it. “I prepared a song about you," Dee-1 says. "The song is done, but my wisdom told me that if I put this out, because of the way I went in, that it would distract from the overall purpose, which is to get us to all be better together […] When I wasn’t replying to you, you continued to speak about me; now that I’m saying something, let’s see what you say now.”

In the caption of this clip, Dee-1 also reveals that he's reached out to Budden personally mutliple times. He's yet to hear back. What do you think of Dee-1's response to Joe Budden? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

