Rick Ross Fires Back At Dee-1 Over Recent Diss

Rick Ross responded to Dee-1's recent diss aimed at him, Meek Mill, and Jim Jones, on his Instagram Story, on Saturday. Dee-1 had criticized the lyrical content of the three rappers' songs during an appearance on Sway in the Morning on Tuesday. Ross accused him of wanting to "go viral."

“Lil’ man, whoever you is, until you feed the kids where you’re from for 20 years straight, don’t question Rozay,” he began, as noted by HipHopDX. “Wait until you buy 10,000 bikes. […] Don’t question Bawse. You heard me, lil’ man? Get that basket off your head, so you could think clear, lil’ man. […] Since you wanna go viral, I’m gonna show you how to go viral, lil’ man.”

Rick Ross & Meek Mill Visit SiriusXM

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 28: (L-R) Meek Mill and Rick Ross visit SiriusXM Studios on September 28, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

He continued: “Go viral feedin’ them kids in your hood. Go viral givin’ them bikes away. Go viral Christmas time! Don’t be sayin’, ‘Jim Jones.’ Jim Jones just gave away goddamn six figures worth of clothes in his hood. And you a n***a who talkin’. Lookin’ vegan, knowin’ you eatin’ more goddamn biggly-wiggly bacon than any other n***a out here. Shut up.”

As for Dee-1's full comments, he said on the show: “Jim Jones, you could do better, brother. I love you too much to not be honest with you. Rick Ross, you could do better, brother. Meek Mill, you could do better, brother! I love you too much not to be honest with you. Oh, you the face of prison reform? Or are you sitting here on your new song with Ross talking about getting somebody murked, and shot at the red light? Which one is it, bro?” Meek Mill also fired back at Dee-1 in an Instagram post of his own. He wrote: “I was rappin’ this way when I became the face of reform…that’s how I got there. Y’all forgot that fast.” The feud comes as Rick Ross and Meek Mill prepare for the release of their upcoming project Too Good To Be True. The album is scheduled for release on November 10, 2023. Be on the lookout for further updates on the effort on HotNewHipHop.

