Rick Ross Hints At An MMG Reunion On Upcoming Project With Meek Mill

This news might just be too good to be true. As the hip-hop world eagerly anticipates Rick Ross and Meek Mill's forthcoming collaborative album, Too Good To Be True, the biggest surprise in store may have been revealed. A MMG (Maybach Music Group) reunion may be on the horizon. The pair teased the involvement of Wale in the project. During a recent appearance on The Morning Hustle, Rick Ross hinted at the possibility of bringing the MMG family back together. This contributes to the project being a highly-anticipated release.

Rozay made the statement during a candid interview. He dropped the bombshell after the one-minute mark. After the interviewer asked "Where's Wale?" Rick responded with a positive answer. "Wale is actually working on this project. He's doing his thing, and he's over there at Def Jam Records." The interviewer followed up and asked, "Are we gonna see him pop up somewhere on the album?" This news instantly caught the attention of hip-hop fans and left them eagerly awaiting the prospect of a reunion of the MMG crew.

Wale Might Join Rick Ross And Meek Mill

The hosts wasted no time directly asking about Wale's potential involvement in their joint project. "Will we see Wale on this upcoming project?" Rick Ross responded with a mysterious smile and the words, "It's a good chance. You know how we get down." This cryptic response sent the rumor mill into overdrive. Fans speculated about the extent of Wale's participation in the album and the possible reunion of the MMG family. Wale's journey in the music industry has been closely intertwined with Maybach Music Group, having signed to the label in early 2011.

The possible MMG reunion on Rick Ross and Meek Mill's collaborative project has sparked excitement and nostalgia among hip-hop enthusiasts. The two have previously released single "Lyrical Eazy," just last week. And it's a freestyle type of song that showcases high-quality production and some of the best lyrics we've seen from both of them in a while. However, the chemistry and talent of the MMG artists coming together once again is something fans won't want to miss. Moreover, as the release date for Too Good To Be True draws near, fans eagerly await further details. Hopefully, more info arises on this potential reunion. We can't wait to learn what Rick Ross, Meek Mill, and possibly Wale have in store for their loyal supporters.

