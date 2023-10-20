Rick Ross & Meek Mill Drop Another Banger With “Lyrical Eazy”

Rick Ross & Meek Mill are two artists who have a long history together. Overall, they have dropped some great songs together. However, over the years, fans have been waiting for a collaborative project. Now, that seems to be on the horizon with Too Good To Be True. The album is going to be coming out next month, and supporters of these two could not be any more excited. They dropped "Shaq & Kobe" a few weeks ago, and it proved to be a huge success.

Subsequently, they are looking to tease fans with some more singles. This week, Rick Ross & Meek Mill revealed that they would be dropping "Lyrical Eazy." Of course, this led to a lot of hype across their respective fanbases. Today is New Music Friday, and sure enough, they have officially dropped the track. Below, you can find the music video for the song, which proves to be a freestyle between Ross and Meek.

Read More: Rick Ross Works On His Jump Shot With Lethal Shooter, Fans Roast Him

Rick Ross & Meek Mill Do It Again

The production here sounds absolutely incredible, and Meek Mille and Rick Ross are truly at their best here. They sound like they are having a ton of fun, and we cannot wait to hear what the rest of this album will be like. Based on the two singles, it is clear that we may just have an album-of-the-year contender on our hands.

As always, let us know what you think of this new track, in the comments section below. Also, what are your expectations for the upcoming collab album? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed of all of the latest releases from your favorite artists. There is still a lot of heat left for 2023.

Quotable Lyrics:

'Cause we've been mobbin', flyin' private, different hours (Woo)

And I ain't lyin', I got this money shit to a science (Woo)

Got your baby momma in the Bahamas actin' different and she wildin'

Off that 42, get turnt like Dugg and them (Free Dugg)

Read More: Birdman & Rick Ross Have No Relationship, Former Confirms There’s No Drama Between Them