Birdman & Rick Ross Have No Relationship, Former Confirms There’s No Drama Between Them

Hip-hop is a huge industry, and it's only getting bigger. Even with the recent efforts to make peace within it, it's impossible for everyone to be friends. Thankfully, some creatives are mature enough to know that this means they don't have to beef, like Birdman and Rick Ross. The former was invited to speak on Clubhouse by Wack 100 this past weekend. He answered questions about his work with other artists, among other things. At one point, the Louisana native was asked if he and Rozay have anything in the works, to which he gave a commendable answer.

"I can definitely say that I seen that Rick Ross is one of the guys you helped build early on," a No Jumper editor told Birdman during their Q&A. "You showed him the ropes. What's your relationship now, and can we see y'all doing anything in the future?" The Cash Money Records founder replied, "Hmm, I don't know. We don't have a relationship right now. I don't have no shade with Ross, he doing what he doing. I would never disrespect him."

Birdman on the Status of His Relationship with Rick Ross

Bird added that he's not the type to "talk down on no man." Even if the Biggest Boss and him never reconnect, he wishes the best for his old collaborator and hopes to see him continue to thrive. "I know how hard it is for any ni**a to win in this business," the "Money to Blow" artist declared. "I don't give a f**k! It's hard for us, it's very hard for us. For us to be successful, we got to do what we got to do. It's a challenge, it's a fight. We got to be able to fight. I like to fight till I die, I'm built on that structure, but I will never speak ill on no man."

Besides his relationship (or lack thereof) with Rick Ross, Birdman got to talking about plenty of interesting topics on Clubhouse. At one point, the 54-year-old said that Bad Bunny is a signee of Drake's OVO label, raising some eyebrows among fans. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

