Birdman On Gillie Da Kid: “You’re Not Like That”

It seems like Birdman is feeling pretty ravenous these days when it comes to tearing into media personalities. Sure, this time around wasn't as scathing as his warnings to Joe Budden over the past weekend, but they can still ruffle some feathers. Moreover, it looks like the Cash Money executive recently sat down for an online conversation with Wack 100, where they went through a lot of topics. Eventually, they got to Gillie Da Kid, acclaimed rapper one half of the highly successful Million Dollaz Worth Of Game podcast with Wallo267. Apparently, Stunna and Gillie had a bit of a falling out earlier on in their career.

Still, it seems like this is mostly just a question of principle, since Birdman remarked that, at least at one point, he didn't have any ill feelings towards the Philly native. Regardless, it seems like things eventually took a turn when Gillie actually linked up with him in his home city. In addition, Baby talked about how he never made money off of his work with him, and asked him to "stop all that cap-a** talk" about their relationship. For those unaware, Da Kid wrote for Lil Wayne back in his Cash Money era, and has previously blasted its mogul's business practices.

Birdman Addresses Gillie Da Kid Fallout

Furthermore, it's unclear whether this will result in a full-fledged response or if Gillie would agree with Birdman's assessment. Apart from all of that, though, the latter has other fish to fry in the media space these days. As such, maybe this isn't what the 54-year-old has at the top of his mind, as he's defended Drake's For All The Dogs a lot over the past few days. For example, he recently called out Druski for trolling them over an allegedly stolen song, continuing their hilarious and hopefully unserious Internet back-and-forths.

Meanwhile, we'll see in the next few days whether Da King has any thoughts on this to share. It's not everyday you wake up to a former collaborator speaking on your name, and he certainly has the platform to join the conversation. While that's entirely possible, it's also debatable whether this is even a strong diss or just an anecdote. For more news and updates on Gillie Da Kid and Birdman, stick around on HNHH.

