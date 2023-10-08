Birdman Warns Joe Budden Amid Drake Beef: “Calm Down”

Drake dropped off his new album For All The Dogs yesterday after months of teasing. Fans were looking forward to hearing the Canadian hitmaker lay out some beef on the LP, and they don't appear to be disappointed. He's even got some drama brewing online lately, with none other than Joe Budden. Budden was quick to share his thoughts on the album on his podcast, and he didn't seem to be a big fan. He didn't go too hard on him, but nonetheless, Drake fired back.

The "First Person Shooter" performer had a lot to say about Budden's less-than-satisfied review, and things got pretty personal. Drake told Budden he's "failed at music," claiming that he now has to comment on other people's successes to make a living. He further accused Budden of being jealous of him, and "projecting his own self hate" onto Drake.

Birdman Tells Joe Budden He's Not Built For "Real Gangsta Sh*t"

Joe Budden kept it simple with his response, telling Drake, "You'll grow up sooner or later... Father time is undefeated." He's since replied to some Tweets, claiming that his comments were "said with love." Drake, on the other hand, has continued to throw shade on his Instagram Story. "Sorry one more thing," he captioned a screenshot of Budden's podcast. "Imagine listening to Mark Zuckerberg tell the next generation about good verses and turnt beats."

Amid the drama, Birdman took to his own IG Story to chime in, warning Budden to stop messing with Drake. "@Joebudden calm down brother," he captioned a photo of the personality. "You not built 4this real gangsta sh*t @champagnepapi @cashmoneyofficial." It's no secret that Birdman and Drake have a close bond, however, it's unclear what he meant by his message to Budden. What do you think of Drake and Joe Budden going back and forth on social media? How do you feel about Birdman's warning? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Drake, Birdman, and Joe Budden.

