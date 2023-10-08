Britney Spears Ditches L.A. Amid Knife Controversy, Heads To Private Island

Britney Spears has had an undeniably rough couple of months. The pop star's husband Sam Asghari filed for a divorce back in August. Most recently, she's been under fire for appearing to exercise poor caution while handling knives. At the end of last month, Spears shared one of her iconic dancing videos on social media. This time, however, she was holding two dangerous blades. The video left fans concerned, despite her claims that the knives were simply props.

The video even prompted someone to call authorities, encouraging them to stop by the hitmaker's home to make sure she was okay. This struck a nerve with the "Gimme More" singer, and she was sure to let followers know. "Is it a joke in the news again with welfare checks???" she wrote. "Come on America … we cooler than that, right ??? The officers came to my home and said they would not leave until they spoke to me as people do 4 minute performances with them. I am getting an apology. I’ve been bullied in my home for so long now…ITS ENOUGH," Spears explained. Clearly, the mother of two just wants to be left alone.

Britney Spears Enjoys Her Vacation Despite Drama

Luckily for her, it looks like she's found the perfect getaway, far from all the drama. Sources claim that she recently set off for The Brando, a resort in French Polynesia that's previously been visited by the likes of Beyonce and Kim Kardashian. In a new clip, the songstress is seen showing off some of her signature dance moves on a private jet with friends.

Later in the clip, Spears appears to be enjoying herself on horseback, trotting along and taking in the beautiful scenery. It seems as though the icon will finally be getting some peace and quiet. What do you think of Britney Spears vacationing on a private island amid her recent knife controversy? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Britney Spears.

