Britney Spears Sporting Bandages After Knife Video, Fans Want Her Dogs Taken Away

Britney Spears is back to making headlines, but for all the wrong reasons. Earlier this week, Spears added a pair of kitchen knives to her usual dancing videos on Instagram. While Spears claimed the knives were fake, fans were unconvinced. That disbelief was compounded by a subsequent video in which Spears can be seen wearing a bandage on her wrist. Furthermore, a small cut can be seen on her leg. One of the most notable conditions of her infamous conservatorship was that under circumstances was Spears allowed to have access to knives.

Meanwhile, fans have taken aim at Spears for scaring her dogs. Three of the singer's dogs were seen visibly panicking in her first knife video. This has led to several viewers demanding that someone step in and protect the dogs from potential harm. However, Ventura County Animal Control says they received no complaints and do not plan to take unsolicited action. "We reviewed the video, and while the dogs appeared to be startled by the clinking of the knives, we didn’t feel they were in a situation where an officer needed to be dispatched," a spokesperson told TMZ.

Spears' Romance With Former Housekeeper Disputed

Spears' knife-wielding videos only come a few weeks after drama surrounding the singer and her former housekeeper. The singer was reportedly engaged in a fling with Paul Soliz, her ex-housekeeper who gained notoriety after his criminal past was revealed. However, gossip outlets couldn't seem to agree on what was going on between the pair.

Page Six had two sources that have totally different stories. One claims that Spears is dating 37-year-old Paul Soliz and has been since, or even before, her divorce from Sam Asghari. However, a second source says Spears never cheated on Asghari and the dating rumors are categorically false. Meanwhile, the Daily Mail has a source who claims that Spears had been seeing Soliz in the weeks after the divorce but that the fling is over and she is no longer in communication with Soliz.

