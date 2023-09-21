Britney Spears Team Doesn’t Want Her Promoting Book On TV

Britney Spears has a book coming out soon that a lot of people are highly anticipating. Consequently, TV shows are taking notice as she's reportedly been offered a spot on numerous shows to talk about the upcoming novel. Reportedly even the prestigious CBS show 60 Minutes is seeking an interview, but all have been declined. According to Page Six, Britney's team doesn't think she's ready to make an on-camera appearance.

Conflicting reports have emerged on the specifics of why she's turned down nearly every TV appearance that's been offered. One insider claims that it has to do at least in some part with Spears' Instagram posts. The singer has become known for her very erratic and occasionally quite unhinged social media posts. Another source they spoke to claimed that the decision was being left solely to the singer herself. “She’s a free woman. She’ll decide. It’s her choice. She’s had offers and she doesn’t want to do anything,” they report. It's no surprise that Spears would pass up on an interview after she was repeatedly taken to task by the media for her every action for decades. Check out the entire report below.

Britney Spears Declining TV Appearances

Britney recently made a post to Instagram that probably has some people worried about the content of her book. She posted about those close to her that had betrayed her. While she didn't specify whether she was talking about family members or her recent ex-husband Sam Asghari, both are expected to play pretty major roles in Britney's upcoming book.

It's part of a series of concerning Instagram posts she's made calling out those who wronged her. Earlier this month she took aim at people who lied to her in the past. "My HANDS ON MY HIPS SAY EVERYTHING !!! How many times have you guys been lied to or tricked by someone you loved ??? Psss on repeat because well … I MEAN IT !!!" the caption of the post read. What do you think of Britney Spears's team telling her to decline media appearances? Let us know in the comment section below.

