Britney Spears’ “Fling” With Former Housekeeper Disputed

Is or was Britney Spears dating her former housekeeper? No one seems able to agree on an answer. A number of sources presenting contradicting claims have had their accounts published by a number of gossip outlets. Page Six has two sources that have totally different stories. One claims that Spears is dating 37-year-old Paul Soliz and has been since, or even before, her divorce from Sam Asghari. However, a second source says Spears never cheated on Asghari and the dating rumors are categorically false.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail has a source who claims that Spears had been seeing Soliz in the weeks after the divorce but that the fling is over and she is no longer in communication with Soliz. However, one of Page Six's sources disputes this, stating that Spears' recent trip to Mexico kept them apart because Soliz cannot legally leave the country at this time. For Spears' part, she has declared herself "single as fuck" as recently as September 9.

Is Britney Dating An Ex-Con?

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 24: Recording artist Britney Spears performs onstage at the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 24, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Much has been made about Soliz's criminal history. An investigation by Page Six found a litany of misdemeanor and felony arrests under Soliz's name. Furthermore, Soliz was in court for an alleged probation violation while Spears was in Cabo. However, at the end of the day, this is nothing more than rumors. There has been no concrete evidence of that the pair are dating, such as photos. While sources claim they went on several outings in August, no evidence beyond anonymous testimony has emerged.

Meanwhile, Soliz did speak about Spears outside of the courthouse where he had his probation hearing. “She’s a phenomenal woman. She’s a very, very good, positive … She’s a good person," Soliz told Us Weekly. Furthermore, Soliz claimed to have seen Spears "recently" and went on to say that "she's doing great." However, until more empirical evidence emerges about this potential pairing, we can only treat it as an unconfirmed rumor. Follow all the celebrity gossip here at HotNewHipHop.

