Britney Spears Becoming Close With Suspicious Housekeeper Amid Divorce

It’s been less than two weeks since Britney Spears divorced from Sam Asghari. Since then it seems like every day new concerning news stories about the pop-stars wellbeing have emerged. The most recent once again deals in her isolation from family and friends. Last week, an insider claimed that Britney was “isolated” from her family. Pairing that with the ongoing divorce meant that there were very few people left in Britney’s inner circle.

A subsequent report claimed that her lawyer and manager were two of the only people left in Britney Spears’ life, but a new report from earlier today added another figure to that list. According to Page Six, Britney has been spending a lot of time with a man named Paul Richard Soliz. He was reportedly hired as a housekeeper but was never given a background check. The publication confirmed that he has a long criminal record including one felony. The insider who made the report added that they’re “concerned” about the friendship Spears is developing with Soliz.

Britney Spears Forging Concerning Friendship

NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 29: Britney Spears seen on the streets of Manhattan on September 29, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/WireImage)

Multiple reports have also emerged since the divorce of physical confrontations between Britney Spears and Sam Asghari. One report claimed that a black eye Asghari was spotted with by paparazzi was caused by Spears. Another cited a fight the pair engaged in during a trip to London. When the encounter got physical Spears reportedly hit her head on a table and ultimately required stitches.

Britney Spears is also dealing with criticism from PETA. She recently purchased a new puppy named Snow and posted about the dog to social media. PETA quickly responded with a statement made to TMZ criticizing Spears for buying a dog rather than adopting one from a shelter. What do you think of the newest concerning reports about Britney Spears? Let us know in the comment section below.

