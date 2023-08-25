Britney Spears Shares New Message With Her Haters On Instagram

Spears took to Instagram with a message for those who criticize her.

BYLavender Alexandria
Britney Spears Shares New Message With Her Haters On Instagram

Everyone has been talking about Britney Spears divorce from Sam Asghari the past two weeks. That includes many fans of Britney, but also many haters who certainly don’t wish the best for her. Earlier today, she shared a post to Instagram that saw her taking those haters head-on. “F*ck with me … I dare you” the caption reads. It’s accompanied by an image of Britney in layers of black clothing standing in front of a white background. Like almost all of her recent posts, the comments are turned off meaning fans haven’t gotten the chance to respond to the declaration directly.

The post comes amidst a flurry of news stories that have completely taken over the narrative following her divorce. Some of those stories have been particularly concerning. In the days following the divorce, an insider described Britney’s relationship with the rest of her family as “isolated.” Another report a few days later claimed that the singer’s lawyer and manager were two of the only figures left in her inner circle following Sam’s departure. Despite the concerns of many fans, Spears has continued to share content to her social media pages seeming like she’s doing just fine.

Read More: Britney Spears Footing $10K Rent Bill On Sam Asghari Bachelor Pad

Britney Spears Takes On Her Haters

Some of the most concerning reports have involved physical confrontations between Spears and Asghari going in both directions. One report claimed that Britney occasionally attacked Sam even sometimes doing so while he was asleep. Another claimed that during a physical altercation in London Spears hit her head on a table so badly that it required stitches. And those are far from the only concerning stories in the flurry of recent reports.

Britney Spears has also been dealing with criticism from PETA. She recently purchased a new puppy named Snow and shared pictures of the dog to her Instagram. PETA didn’t take kindly to it and shared a statement with TMZ condemning the pop singer for not adopting from a shelter. What do you think of Britney Spears new message to her haters? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Britney Spears Becoming Close With Suspicious Housekeeper Amid Divorce

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Charlotte, North Carolina. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Jess Williamson. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.