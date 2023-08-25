Britney Spears Shares New Message With Her Haters On Instagram

Everyone has been talking about Britney Spears divorce from Sam Asghari the past two weeks. That includes many fans of Britney, but also many haters who certainly don’t wish the best for her. Earlier today, she shared a post to Instagram that saw her taking those haters head-on. “F*ck with me … I dare you” the caption reads. It’s accompanied by an image of Britney in layers of black clothing standing in front of a white background. Like almost all of her recent posts, the comments are turned off meaning fans haven’t gotten the chance to respond to the declaration directly.

The post comes amidst a flurry of news stories that have completely taken over the narrative following her divorce. Some of those stories have been particularly concerning. In the days following the divorce, an insider described Britney’s relationship with the rest of her family as “isolated.” Another report a few days later claimed that the singer’s lawyer and manager were two of the only figures left in her inner circle following Sam’s departure. Despite the concerns of many fans, Spears has continued to share content to her social media pages seeming like she’s doing just fine.

Britney Spears Takes On Her Haters

Some of the most concerning reports have involved physical confrontations between Spears and Asghari going in both directions. One report claimed that Britney occasionally attacked Sam even sometimes doing so while he was asleep. Another claimed that during a physical altercation in London Spears hit her head on a table so badly that it required stitches. And those are far from the only concerning stories in the flurry of recent reports.

Britney Spears has also been dealing with criticism from PETA. She recently purchased a new puppy named Snow and shared pictures of the dog to her Instagram. PETA didn't take kindly to it and shared a statement with TMZ condemning the pop singer for not adopting from a shelter.

