Britney Spears Left In The Care Of Her Lawyer And Manager

Last week, rumors hit the news that a divorce between Britney Spears and Sam Asghari was imminent. Unsurprisingly, the formal announcement of their separation came just a day later which didn’t give fans much time to wrap their head around how things had gone wrong so quickly. The couple were only married for 14 months and Asghari often made public statements in support of Spears. But in the wake of their divorce some concerning news stories have emerged.

The first was that Britney Spears still wasn’t close with her family. An insider described her as “isolated” from family in the wake of the divorce stripping her support system down to the bone. Even more concerning news began to leak out of Asghari’s camp in the following days. One of which detailed instances where Spears would physically attack Asghari at night while he slept. Despite stories like that leaking out, Asghari himself kept it cordial when he made his first public statement. “I wish her the best” he said of Spears.

Britney Spears Post-Divorce

Now, a new report from TMZ has fans concerned for Britney Spears all over again. With her family and husband now separate from her she has very little support system left. Her lawyer and manager are reportedly two of the only people available to help take care of her now. They describe it less as the pair volunteering to assist her and more that “they’re the last people standing in Britney’s life.”

Going forward the next big challenge for Britney Spears will be settling her divorce. Immediately upon the announcement of the break-up Asghari’s lawyers claimed that he could reveal damaging secrets about the artist if his prenup isn’t adjusted. The timeline for unraveling their legal proceedings is currently unclear, but it is likely to unfold in the public eye with both posting regularly on their social media since the divorce. What do you think of the concerning new reports about Britney Spears? Let us know in the comment section below.

