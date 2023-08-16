Britney Spears And Sam Asghari’s Divorce “Only A Matter Of Time,” Source Claims

Recently, a source spoke with TMZ, reportedly giving the outlet some inside knowledge about Britney Spears’ marriage. The pop icon only got married to model Sam Asghari a couple months back, but apparently, a split is imminent. The source claims that the couple’s relationship has taken a turn for the worst following a recent argument. Allegedly, Asghari accused Spears of cheating on him, leading to a blowout.

“It’s only a matter of time before Sam files for divorce,” the source told TMZ. At this point, it’s unclear whether or not the cheating rumors are true, but according to the outlet, Asghari believed them. Though it’s surprising that their union seems to have gone south so soon, these aren’t the first reports of trouble in paradise. Earlier this year, various “reliable insiders” told the outlet they had gotten into some pretty ugly altercations. Shockingly, the altercations even allegedly turned physical at times, allegedly. These reports quickly led fans to worry about both Spears and Asghari.

Asghari Allegedly Accused Spears Of Cheating

Honoree Britney Spears (L) and Sam Asghari attend the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 12, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by J. Merritt/Getty Images for GLAAD)

In May, sources told the outlet that the tension between the two had caused Asghari to take time away from their shared residence. The claims raised some concerns among Spears’ fans, amid reports that she had developed an “increasing reliance” on him. Allegedly, however, security personnel had needed to get involved, making it clear they’d benefit from some space from each other.

According to TMZ, Asghari has had enough of Spears’ behavior, which has been unpredictable as of late. Her behavior, however, doesn’t come as too much of a surprise as she’s gone through quite a bit in recent years. Following the #FreeBritney movement and her subsequent release from her controversial conservatorship, some concerning claims began to surface about her. Amid the reports though, Asghari has always seemed to side with his wife. With that being said, it’s possible that the 29-year-old has simply had a change of heart in recent months.

