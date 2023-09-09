Britney Spears Declares She’s “Single As F**k”

Britney Spears provided a direct update on her relationship status in a video on Instagram, Friday, that she's since deleted from the platform. In the post, she remarked that she's currently, "single as fuck." The update comes after Sam Asghari filed for divorce from the singer in August. They had been together for 14 months.

Her new comments captioned a video of herself dancing to Madonna‘s 2012 hit song “I’m Addicted" while wearing a skirt and a red crop top. In full, the caption initially read: “SINGLE SOON??? Single as f***!!!” She later updated it to "MURICA I HIT YOU RIGHT BACK!!!," but has since removed the post entirely.

Britney Spears With Sam Asghari

Asghari filed for divorce while citing irreconcilable differences back on August 16. He noted that the two still “hold onto the love and respect” for one another in a statement at the time. Spears broke her silence a few days later on Instagram. “Six years is a long time to be with someone so I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because it’s honestly nobody’s business !!! But I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!! In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you,” she said. “I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that !!!"

Spears finished: “So I will be as strong as I can and do my best !!! And I’m actually doing pretty damn good !!! Anyways have a good day and don’t forget to smile !!!” Be on the lookout for further updates on Spears and Asghari's split on HotNewHipHop.

