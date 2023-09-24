Plies Reacts To Britney Spears’ Dance Video: “This My Beyonce”

Plies vocalized his adoration for Britney Spears during a post on social media, over the weekend, comparing the iconic singer to Beyonce. He joked that he's "drunk in love" with the pop star, while referencing Beyonce's 2013 song of the same name.

"This My Beyonce U My Beyonce!!!!! I’m Drunk In Love Bih!!!!!" Plies captioned the video, in which he reiterates similar praise for the iconic singer. In response to the ecstatic energy, one fan replied: "Britney needs to find her a man that loves her this much." Another added: "Every Leo needs a partner’s energy to be like plies with Britney."

Britney Spears With Sam Asghari

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - APRIL 12: Honoree Britney Spears (L) and Sam Asghari attend the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 12, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for GLAAD)

It's not the first time Plies has expressed his attraction to Britney Spears. Back in August, he posted a clip of himself singing along to her 1998 breakout hit “…Baby One More Time." "Oh, baby, baby! How was I supposed to know, baby?! Show me how you want it to be, baby!” he sang to Spears. “I know it’s killing me, baby!” Check out the latest attempt Plies has made at showing affection to Spears below.

Plies Shows Love To Britney Spears

Plies' posts come after Sam Asghari filed for divorce from Britney Spears in August 2023. The two had been married since June of last year. During the separation, Asghari cited irreconcilable differences. Afterward, Spears admitted on social media that their relationship wasn't as good as it seemed on Instagram. "I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that!!! I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses!!!" she admitted.

