Britney Spears Gets Wild & Free In New Pole Dancing Video On Instagram

Britney Spears’ dancing videos on Instagram just got a drastic new upgrade from their already wild and zany nature. Moreover, the pop star recently uploaded a clip of her with her new pole, dancing sultrily as she hung onto it and showed off her moves around it. Of course, this made a lot of people’s jaws drop, others laughed, some were critical, but most were just befuddled at her brazenness as always, even though she’s far from the only person doing this sort of thing. Another funny detail is that the song Spears decided to dance to was “Closer” by Nine Inch Nails. If you know that track, you know that it’s not exactly the most club-ready or fun cut to listen to, especially lyrically.

Regardless, the Mississippi native laid it all out on the pole and seemed to have a great time doing so. In addition, multiple commenters and outlets joked about someone getting Plies on the phone as fast as possible. For those unaware, the rapper went viral on a few occasions for speaking on Britney Spears’ videos, with as much admiration as hilarity, it seems. He’s just like a lot of other people out there who might chuckle at the over-the-top clips, but appreciates their free spirit nonetheless.

Britney Spears Dancing On The Pole

What’s more is that it’s a pretty significant time for the 41-year-old considering that she returned to the music space after a long time. Earlier this year, Britney Spears and will.i.am teamed up for the track “Mind Your Business,” which harkens back to the shimmery and campy pop of the early 2010s. As such, fans are especially happy to see her enjoying life and her career more often. After all that she’s been through, it’s what fans wish for her the most.

Meanwhile, there’s probably going to be a whole lot more content from the pole in the coming weeks. Hopefully she picks some more fitting tracks to soundtrack them, and even if they’re not, it’ll still be comical. All we can hope for is that Plies’ reaction to all this is as funny as it’s been so far. For more news and the latest updates on Britney Spears, stick around on HNHH.

