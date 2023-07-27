Plies Is Obsessed With Britney Spears’ “Drawls”

If you’ve been following Britney Spears on social media over the past few years, you know that she loves to share scantily-clad dance videos with her fans. It’s basically an Internet staple at this point, even though many take it as a chance to undeservedly bash on the pop star. Whether it’s her looks, her attire, or her dance moves, Spears is always turning heads online for both regular folk and celebrities alike. Moreover, rapper Plies recently took to his social media pages to share some comical words about her dancing clips. Apparently, he’s very interested in the underpants she wears in these vids, and the jury’s out on whether it’s a creepy advance or just a funny observation.

“Her Drawls Be Everything To Me!!” Plies captioned an Instagram post that featured a screenshot of Britney Spears’ video that highlighted her garments. “Look How She Wear’em They Be Sagging Like She Ain’t Finish Put’em On!!! I Luv Dis S**t!!!” On Twitter, the Florida MC had started the love with a simple question he tweeted out. “Who Make Them Little Drawers Britney Spears Be Having On???”

Plies Shows Love To Britney Spears

Of course, Plies often responds to wacky things on social media, including Sukihana’s gross viral video, which prompted a question from him. “Right nah, we finna put it to bed,” the 47-year-old posited. “I need to motherf***in’ know- and I know not only do I need to know, I need to know for a lot of motherf***in’ men in the motherf***in’ country because I know they gotta be just as confused as me. Ladies, when a motherf***in’ woman squirts, when a motherf***in’ woman sends that s**t out in the universe- is it piss or is it climax? I don’t want to hear none of this old sucker-a** s**t, ‘It’s 20 percent piss.’ I don’t want to hear no s**t like that.”

Meanwhile, in brighter news, the 41-year-old singer recently announced her upcoming memoir, The Woman In Me, set for release later this year and seemingly centered around her conservatorship. “Britney’s compelling testimony in open court shook the world, changed laws, and showed her inspiring strength and bravery. I have no doubt her memoir will have a similar impact- and will be the publishing event of the year. We couldn’t be more proud to help her share her story at last,” the publisher’s vice president told PEOPLE. For more news and the latest updates on Plies and Britney Spears, keep checking in with HNHH.

