Britney Spears’ Instagram has become a must-watch spectacle in recent months. The iconic pop star has been more active than ever, especially when it comes to original content. One particular highlight is Spears’ joyful dancing in the foyer of her Thousand Oaks mansion, something she posts videos of several times a week.

However, there has been a definite theme to her Instagram activity in recent days. June 25 marked the 14th anniversary of the death of Michael Jackson, who died on that day in 2009.

Many of Spears’ recent posts have specifically made reference or paid tribute to the King of Pop. The pair famously performed Jackson’s “The Way You Make Me Feel” together at Madison Square Garden in 2001.

Spears Dances To Jackson Hits; Posts Throwback Picture

In the lead-up to the anniversary of Jackson’s death, Spears posted two dance videos set to tracks by a member of the Jackson family. In a now-deleted post, Spears danced to “Scream” by Janet and Michael Jackson. However, in a second video still present on Spears’ account, she dances to Janet Jackson’s “Throb”.

In a separate post, Spears posted side-by-side images of her practicing and performing the 2001 MSG routine. “Rehearsals with Micheal versus performance 🙄🤓🤔,” she wrote in the caption. It’s clear that Spears still holds Jackson in the highest regard.

Furthermore, in typical Spears eccentricity, the “Throb” dance video and MSG throwback were separated by a bizarre post. Spears simply posted a Dutch Masters-esque still life that depicted a McDonald’s order. She captioned the post with three Union Jacks.

Offset Channels MJ At Paris Fashion Show

Off Sichael Jackson attends Dior’s Men SS24 show in Paris. pic.twitter.com/ffzEC3N34I — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) June 24, 2023

Britney isn’t the only person paying homage to Jackson. Rapper Offset recently channeled Jackson’s iconic fashion during an appearance at the Dior Men’s SS24 show.

The former Migos member sported a black military-style jacket with red details and gold buttons. Furthermore, he paired the jacket with a pair of blue jeans and a flashy gold belt buckle. Finally, Offset completed the look with a pair of black gloves and some shades.

It’s Offset’s second MJ tribute outfit in as many months. The Atlanta rapper wore a red satin jacket to the premiere of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse last month. He also paired that look with black gloves and shades. Furthermore, Offset sported a white, MJ-esque jacket to the premiere of The Little Mermaid. However, it’s possible this look was a little more Prince Eric than the King of Pop.

