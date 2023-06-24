Offset showed off another bold look yesterday at Dior’s Paris Fashion Week menswear runway show. The artist channeled Michael Jackson, sporting a black military-style jacket with red details and gold buttons. He paired the jacket with a pair of blue jeans and a flashy gold belt buckle. The rapper also finished off the look with a pair of black gloves and some shades. The Dior fashion show featured models rising up from the floor to walk the runway.

Offset rocked another outfit inspired by the “Bad” artist last month. He attended the premiere of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse with his three sons, and the family wore coordinating outfits. His three children wore black leather, while Offset wore a red satin jacket. The rapper’s outfit was decorated with countless buckles and studs. He, again, paired the outfit with a pair of black gloves. Offset also recently accompanied his two daughters, Kalea and Kulture, at the premier of The Little Mermaid. The trio walked the carpet, and fans loved their looks. Offset was seen in another bold jacket reminiscent of MJ, while his daughters wore extravagant, princess-inspired gowns.

Offset Shows Off The Look At Paris Fashion Week

Off Sichael Jackson attends Dior’s Men SS24 show in Paris. pic.twitter.com/ffzEC3N34I — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) June 24, 2023

Another artist to turn heads at this year’s Paris Fashion Week was Pharrell. He debuted his first collection on the runway as creative director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear earlier this week. He was also spotted at the Dior show, rocking some miniature sunglasses and a pricey bag. The yellow Louis Vuitton Speedy he’s been seen wearing is estimated to cost somewhere around $1 million.

Offset performed at Pharrell’s debut as Head of Menswear at Louis Vuitton. He performed “Ric Flair Drip,” from his album with Metro Boomin and 21 Savage, Without Warning. The event also featured a hit-filled performance by Jay-Z. Pharrell’s fashion show saw the support of countless other celebrity guests. Beyonce, Rihanna, Jay-Z, and more made appearances. Offset was photographed at the runway show alongside both Pharrell, Jay-Z, and more.

