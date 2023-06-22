Offset has made the most of his time at Paris Fashion Week so far. He was present for Pharrell’s debut as Head of Menswear at Louis Vuitton on Tuesday night. After the show he even linked up with Jay-Z and Pharrell himself. He was involved in a more direct way with sportswear brand Li-Ning’s show. His live performance soundtracked the models taking to the runway and he brought a fan-favorite song with him.

Offset brought out his 2017 his “Ric Flair Drip” in celebration of the event. The song comes from Without Warning, Offset’s collaborative album with Metro Boomin and 21 Savage. The album also spawned tracks like “Ghostface Killers” with Travis Scott and “Rap Saved Me” with Quavo. But “Ric Flair Drip” is by far the projects biggest hit and Offset performing it made major news. While Offset has walked in runway shows before for Off-White and Balenciaga, this time he was mostly just serving as the soundtrack for the event.

Offset Brings The “Drip” To Fashion Week

Earlier this week Offset linked up with fellow Migos member Quavo. The pair got together to celebrate Takeoff’s birthday. The third member of Migos was tragically killed late last year and would have been 29 this week. He also tributed his friend with an Instagram post calling the late rapper “the greatest to touch a mic!” Offset has also popped up with Cardi B and the pair’s children at a number of events recently. The most notable one being when Cardi spoiled the rapper for Father’s Day over the weekend.

Offset had been relatively quiet musically so far in 2023. That is until the release of Metro Boomin’s Across The Spider-Verse soundtrack where he appears on three different songs. He appears on one of the albums most popular songs “Annihilate.” The track also has features from Swae Lee and Lil Wayne. Offset also makes a contribution to one of the projects most acclaimed songs, “Danger (Spider) with JID. What do you think about Offset’s performance for Paris Fashion Week? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Offset Hypes Up Cardi B While She’s Twerking

[Via]