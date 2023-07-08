performance
- MusicKendrick Lamar's Lollapalooza Day Two Set Had All The Hits & No MissesTo no one's surprise, Mr. Morale stole everyone's heart in the crowd- and had them going wild.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- ViralTems' Lollapalooza Performance Gets Heaps Of Praise On TwitterThe Nigerian singer-songwriter continues to captivate audiences.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicTravis Scott Is Taking "Utopia" To Rome: DetailsRome will have to do.By Alexander Cole
- MusicNLE Choppa Says Backstage Prayer With Kodak Black And GloRillaA new clip shows NLE Choppa praying backstage.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Could Be RetiringLil Uzi Vert might be "out" for good this time.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicTravis Scott's Show At The Pyramids Of Giza Is Officially CancelledTravis Scott will no longer perform in Egypt on July 28.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicCardi B Joins Offset During Rolling Loud Miami PerformanceOffset brought out Cardi B in Miami on Sunday.By Cole Blake
- Music50 Cent Kicks Off The Global "Final Lap" Tour In Salt Lake CityThe New York legend brought out Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda for a sold-out date to get the ball rolling.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicMonica Gets Into Crowd During Her Concert After She Sees A Man Hit A Woman"You don't hit no f***in' lady like that!"By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureRico Nasty Joins Paramore Onstage At LA ShowRico Nasty had a "full circle" moment recently.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureSheff G Gives Message To Fans At Sleepy Hallow's Rolling Loud Miami PerformanceSleepy Hallow got Sheff G on the phone at a recent performance.By Caroline Fisher
- ViralLil Yachty Invites Kai Cenat To Take The Stage At Rolling Loud MiamiThe whole AMP crew came out to perform.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicSexyy Red Goes All Out For Rolling Loud Miami, Speaks On Viral Pictures With DrakeWhen it comes to the 6 God, the rapper said that she's used to getting courted all the time, which she definitely showed during her festival performance.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBlueface's GF Jaidyn Alexis Celebrates Performance Despite BoosThe audience was not feeling Jaidyn Alexis' music.By Alexander Cole
- MusicLatto Warns Fans Not To Throw Objects On StageLatto didn't mince words with a fan about throwing things on stage.By Lavender Alexandria
- SportsLil Wayne Delivers Incredible "A Milli" Performance At The ESPYs: WatchLil Wayne's performance had all of the stars excited.By Alexander Cole
- MusicBillie Eilish Reacts To Artists Being Pelted By ObjectsFans are doing too much these days.By Alexander Cole
- MusicTravis Scott Reportedly Set To Perform "Utopia" At Rolling LoudThis would seem to imply the album could be coming a week prior to the Egypt performance.By Alexander Cole
- MusicMeek Mill Proclaims "Free Tory Lanez" During Rolling Loud Portugal PerformanceWhile performing their collab "Litty," the Philly MC voiced his support.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicHarry Styles Hit In The Face With An Object During ShowHarry Styles was clearly in pain after being struck in the eye.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicJ. Cole Performs At Hartbeat WeekendJ. Cole performed at Kevin Hart's birthday celebration.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicShaquille O’Neal Mashes Up Lil Uzi Vert's "Just Wanna Rock" & Meek Mill's "Dreams & Nightmares"Shaquille O’Neal mashed up Lil Uzi Vert's "Just Wanna Rock" and Meek Mill's "Dreams & Nightmares" during a recent DJ set.By Cole Blake
- MusicRuss Helps Fan Deal With Aggressive Security: "What’s Wrong With You?"Russ came to a fan's defense during an incident with security at one of his recent performances.By Cole Blake