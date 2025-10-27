Young Thug has been back on stages since his release from jail almost a year ago to the day. But the mood has shifted on him and quite substantially since. Over the last month or so, tons of leaked jail calls surfaced, and they weren't necessarily the most ho-hum of conversations.

In fact, they were quite the opposite. Thugger was really letting his true feelings out about a host of rappers. Some were downright shocking as he spoke down on the likes of Future, Drake, Travis Scott, and GloRilla, to name a few.

In just a couple of weeks, Young Thug went from wildly beloved to public enemy number one. Him calling Gunna a rat had a lot to do with that switch-up. Another one of his leaked audio clips heard him talk about PeeWee Roscoe to the authorities.

But despite all of this, Young Thug remains one of the biggest MCs in the world at this moment. So it wasn't at all shocking to see the massive turnout for his set at ComplexCon over the weekend in Las Vegas.

He was one of over a dozen performers at the two-day event, joining Central Cee, Clipse, 2hollis, among others.

Young Thug Kevin McCall

However, instead of staying on the stage like most artists, Thugger went into the middle of the moshpit that formed. In a clip caught by DJ Akademiks, security guards were doing their absolute best to hold back the crazed and excited audience members.

His set included all time classics such as "Digits," "OUT WEST," "Hot," among others. Moreover, special guests joined him, including Quavo and Ty Dolla $ign.

Before "raging" shoulder to shoulder with his fan base, he had to try and call them down. He asked repeatedly to put their phones away and give him space. Eventually, he was able to get back into zone and give them a passionate show.

In other news, Young Thug recently extended a helping hand to singer and songwriter, Kevin McCall. He went viral last week for his confession about his poor financial situation. He revealed that he's on EBT and he partially blamed his former collaborator, Chris Brown, for him being in this spot.

Thug caught wind of it, asking him to hit him up. "Kevin McCall hit me my n****, I’ll give u the 25k u need, and i no CB would give it to u also bro he a real one. N****s is busy sometimes brada."