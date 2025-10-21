Young Thug Offers To Help Kevin McCall After His EBT Admission

Young Thug Makes Surprise Appearance At Back-to-School Event
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 2: Young Thug attends a Back-to-School Event at Hosea Helps on August 2, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Young Thug offered to cover the $25,000 that Kevin McCall claimed Chris Brown still owes him from their work together.

Young Thug has reached out to Kevin McCall with an offer to help him out financially after he claimed to have an EBT card during an appearance on the Back On Figg show on YouTube. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Thug offered to send him $25k and suggested that Chris Brown would eventually reach out to him as well. McCall had claimed Brown owed him the money and vented about seeing the singer succeed with his recent Breezy Bowl XX tour.

"Kevin McCall hit me my n***a, I’ll give u the 25k u need, and i no CB would give it to u also bro he a real one. N****s is busy sometimes brada," Thug wrote in his post. Fans in the replies have been having mixed reactions to the move. "So all I gotta do is cry and complain about having EBT and I get 25k?!?" one user joked. Another wrote: "Chris brown owns him nothing , stop enabling such behavior." Others praised Thug for his generosity, such as one user who wrote: "we love a generous thug."

Kevin McCall & Chris Brown Drama

During Kevin McCall's appearance on the Back On Figg show, he broke down into tears while discussing his financial struggles. "Why the f*ck I got an EBT card?" he asked. Turning his attention to his former collaborator, Chris Brown, he added: "Can I get $25K for them four songs I owe you?"

The two worked together a number of times in the earlier 2010s. McCall appeared on Chris Brown's hit song, "Deuces," in 2010, as well as his 2011 single "Strip." He also put out his own debut single, "Naked," in 2012.

Brown wrapped up his Breezy Bowl XX tour, earlier this month, with a show in New Orleans. He had been performing on the road since June, bringing along Summer Walker, Bryson Tiller, and Jhené Aiko as supporting acts. The tour featured stops in Europe and North America.

