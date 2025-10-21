Kevin McCall, who is best known for working with Chris Brown in the early 2010s, says the singer still owes him money. He explained that he's currently struggling financially and called on Brown to lend a hand during an appearance on the Back On Figg show on YouTube.

"Why the f*ck I got an EBT card?" he asked after pulling one out of his wallet. He then brought up the success of Chris Brown's ongoing Breezy Bowl tour, adding: "Can I get $25K for them four songs I owe you?" From there, McCall got emotional and broke into tears as he reiterated that he's struggling to make ends meet.

Fans have been having mixed reactions to McCall's interview on social media. "This is an entertainer/athlete who had a short career – as most do – and didn’t find/create something sustainable after it ended. That’s all. He did not get robbed; this is the normal way careers go," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another added: "He talking like the average person remembers who he was lmao."

Chris Brown "Breezy Bowl XX" Tour

While Chris Brown has yet to respond to McCall's interview, Young Thug offered his help on social media. Taking to X, he wrote: "Kevin McCall hit me my n***a, I’ll give u the 25k u need, and i no CB would give it to u also bro he a real one. N****s is busy sometimes brada."

McCall appeared on Chris Brown's hit song, "Deuces," in 2010, as well as his 2011 single "Strip." He put out his own debut single, "Naked," in 2012.

The drama comes as Chris Brown just wrapped up performing on his Breezy Bowl XX tour. He began run of shows in Europe back in June and kicked off the American leg at the end of July. The tour concluded on October 16 in New Orleans. He brought along Summer Walker, Bryson Tiller, and Jhené Aiko as supporting acts.