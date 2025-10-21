Kevin McCall Claims He's On EBT And Chris Brown Still Owes Him Money

BY Cole Blake 1147 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Kevin McCall
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 27: Kevin McCall and Mars attend MyGuyMars 20 Year Career Anniversary Celebration on September 27, 2025 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Maury Phillips/Getty Images for Echoing Soundz)
Chris Brown and Kevin McCall collaborated on a number of tracks, including the hit single, "Deuces," back in 2010.

Kevin McCall, who is best known for working with Chris Brown in the early 2010s, says the singer still owes him money. He explained that he's currently struggling financially and called on Brown to lend a hand during an appearance on the Back On Figg show on YouTube.

"Why the f*ck I got an EBT card?" he asked after pulling one out of his wallet. He then brought up the success of Chris Brown's ongoing Breezy Bowl tour, adding: "Can I get $25K for them four songs I owe you?" From there, McCall got emotional and broke into tears as he reiterated that he's struggling to make ends meet.

Fans have been having mixed reactions to McCall's interview on social media. "This is an entertainer/athlete who had a short career – as most do – and didn’t find/create something sustainable after it ended. That’s all. He did not get robbed; this is the normal way careers go," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another added: "He talking like the average person remembers who he was lmao."

Read More: Argument At Chris Brown's NOLA Show Turns Into Nasty Brawl

Chris Brown "Breezy Bowl XX" Tour

While Chris Brown has yet to respond to McCall's interview, Young Thug offered his help on social media. Taking to X, he wrote: "Kevin McCall hit me my n***a, I’ll give u the 25k u need, and i no CB would give it to u also bro he a real one. N****s is busy sometimes brada."

McCall appeared on Chris Brown's hit song, "Deuces," in 2010, as well as his 2011 single "Strip." He put out his own debut single, "Naked," in 2012.

The drama comes as Chris Brown just wrapped up performing on his Breezy Bowl XX tour. He began run of shows in Europe back in June and kicked off the American leg at the end of July. The tour concluded on October 16 in New Orleans. He brought along Summer Walker, Bryson Tiller, and Jhené Aiko as supporting acts.

Read More: Fan Who Brazenly Twerked On Chris Brown In Viral Video Speaks Out

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Chris Brown and Trey Songz "Between The Sheets" Tour - Brooklyn Music Chris Brown Brings Out 50 Cent For A Surprise Performance In Manchester 2.5K
Chris Brown: Breezy Bowl XX - New Jersey Music Fan Who Brazenly Twerked On Chris Brown In Viral Video Speaks Out 2.8K
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Pop Culture Kevin McCall Says He Wants Chris Brown Fans To Commit Suicide: Report 6.1K
Chris Brown Breezy Bowl XX Stadium World Tour Music News Music Chris Brown Announces "Breezy Bowl XX" Stadium World Tour Celebrating 20-Year Career 1329
Comments 0